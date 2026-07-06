Perth Airport unveils refreshed T1 International retail precinct ahead of winter travel surge

Perth Airport has unveiled a refreshed T1 International retail and hospitality precinct, timed ahead of the winter school holiday period, when international travel volumes are expected to reach over 50,000 travelers on peak days.

The refresh has introduced 14 new and revitalized outlets across the terminal, expanding the mix of dining, shopping, local produce, travel essentials and premium experiences available to passengers. The project brought together global retail operators and local brands, with partners including Avolta, Lagardère AWPL, Delaware North, SSP, WHSmith and Smarte Carte.

Perth Airport chief commercial and aviation officer Kate Holsgrove said the refresh reflects the airport’s focus on improving the passenger experience while preparing for future growth under its One Airport vision.

“T1 International has changed significantly over the past year. There are now more places for passengers to eat, drink, shop, browse and relax before boarding. This refresh brings together international retail expertise, iconic brands and a stronger sense of Western Australia throughout the terminal,” Holsgrove said.

New venues include Matso’s Brewhouse, WA Cellar, The.Social, Co + Co, Roll’d Vietnamese, Sushi Jiro, The Jerky Co., Heys Luggage, Discover Perth, Natural Collective, curi.o.city and a reimagined Perth Duty Free. Several concepts draw directly on Western Australian themes: Discover Perth takes inspiration from the state’s geography and natural environment, while WA Cellar features rock and sand-toned elements evoking South West cellar doors. Co + Co’s design draws on red earth and rugged natural textures, and Matso’s Brewhouse marks the first airport venue outside the Kimberley for the WA hospitality brand.

Holsgrove said the investment underscores the airport’s role as a gateway for Western Australia and a platform for local brands: “Airports are often the first and last impression travelers have of a destination, and this refresh gives us the opportunity to showcase Western Australia in a stronger way. From local food and beverage operators to WA gifting, wine, design and hospitality, the precinct helps bring a stronger sense of place to the international passenger journey.”

Perth Duty Free has expanded across new immersive departures and arrivals stores, adding more than 100 new brands and additional category extensions.

Other passenger service improvements include refreshed seating areas, enhanced terminal transfer and shuttle bus services, and an ongoing roll out of self-service check-in kiosks. New accessibility facilities include a pre-bookable sensory room, a Changing Places facility, service animal relief areas and accessibility lanes at security screening.

Perth Airport’s route network continues to expand, with recent additions including more TransNusa services to Bali; new Qantas routes to Newcastle, Auckland and Johannesburg; year-round China Southern Airlines flights to Guangzhou; and the return of daily Qatar Airways and Emirates services.

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