LAX installs third of six pedestrian bridges

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in California has installed the third of six pedestrian bridges as part of its US$14.5bn Landside Access Modernization Program (LAMP).

Two of the six pedestrian bridge structures have been already installed, with steel beams now placed for the third, which will connect the West CTA (Central Terminal Area) automated people mover (APM) station to Terminal 3.

The first pedestrian bridge, which is located at Terminal 4.5 and will connect to the West CTA station, was installed in June 2021. This was followed by the installation of the second pedestrian bridge that connects the Center CTA station to Terminal 2. Currently, both of these bridges are being prepared for the installation of glass panels later in 2022. The Terminal 1 bridge installation is scheduled to begin in February 2022, followed by the remaining two bridges, in Tom Bradley International Terminal and Terminal 5.5, to follow later this year.

The APM is a 2.25-mile electric train system that will transport travelers in and out of the CTA, connecting them to new off-site parking facilities, regional light rail transportation and the rent-a-car facility. The airport considers the APM project a critical investment into the infrastructure of Los Angeles as the city prepares to host the 2028 Olympic Games. The APM is expected to relieve congestion within the CTA and in turn the surrounding thoroughfares, thereby reducing emissions and vehicle miles traveled.

The LAMP project will address all nine of the airport’s passenger terminals and build several new facilities, including the consolidated rent-a-car facility and a 12- to 15-gate Bradley West Gates addition to the Tom Bradley International Terminal alongside the APM train.

An economic study based on LAX’s operations in 2014 reported that the ongoing capital improvement program will create an additional 121,640 annual jobs with labor income of US$7.6bn and economic output of US$20.3bn.

To watch a video about the construction of pedestrian walkways over World Way below.