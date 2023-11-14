London Stansted to extend terminal building

London Stansted has received planning permission to extend its terminal building, which will add a three-bay extension to the back of the facility, extending it by 16,500m2 .

The extension will include a larger security hall with more security lanes equipped with new scanners. When complete, the building will also have a more spacious departure lounge with additional seating, a greater choice of shops, bars and restaurants, new check-in desks and increased baggage handling capacity.

Stansted has served more than 27 million passengers in the last 12 months, and has now entered a phase of growth after the lull experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic. The extension will enable the airport to improve its capacity at busy times and provide the extra space required to accommodate forecasted growth.