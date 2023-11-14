Passenger Terminal Today
Passenger Terminal Today
You are at:»»»London Stansted to extend terminal building
Construction & Architecture

London Stansted to extend terminal building

mm By No Comments
LinkedIn +
Credit: London Stansted Airport

London Stansted has received planning permission to extend its terminal building, which will add a three-bay extension to the back of the facility, extending it by 16,500m2 .

The extension will include a larger security hall with more security lanes equipped with new scanners. When complete, the building will also have a more spacious departure lounge with additional seating, a greater choice of shops, bars and restaurants, new check-in desks and increased baggage handling capacity.

Stansted has served more than 27 million passengers in the last 12 months, and has now entered a phase of growth after the lull experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic. The extension will enable the airport to improve its capacity at busy times and provide the extra space required to accommodate forecasted growth.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Kylie Bielby has 25 years' experience in reporting and editing a wide range of security topics, focusing on aviation and transport security. She was the transportation security editor at Homeland Security Today and an editor and contributor for Jane's Airports, Equipment and Services, and Jane's Airport Review. Kylie began covering airport security news just prior to 9/11, commenting on a wide range of policies, technologies, threats and incidents. She also edits non-fiction books and reports, which have included Airports Council International guidebooks. Kylie is based in Norfolk, UK, where she enjoys long walks with her husband and two rescue greyhounds.




Related Posts

Comments are closed.