Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport opens US$60m Integrated Terminal Building

Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport (MBB) in Agartala, India, has opened its new 30,000m2 Integrated Terminal Building, which cost Rs4.5bn (US$60m).

The new terminal building has a handling capacity of 1,200 peak hour passengers (PHP), with the airport’s overall annual passenger capacity increased from 1.3 to 3 million. It can handle A321 aircraft types.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building which was designed to showcase the cultural heritage of the surrounding Tripura region.

The building’s dynamic form was derived from the area’s hilly terrain, and bamboo architecture is utilised in a floral jaali pattern on the building’s facade, which depicts the forests and greens of the region. Tribal stone sculptures and artwork of the Unakoti Hills and bamboo handicrafts have been used in the interiors.