Nordic Investment Bank continues to finance expansion program at Helsinki Airport

Finavia and The Nordic Investment Bank (NIB) have signed a 15-year loan agreement of €25m (US$29m) to finance the fourth and final phase of the airport expansion program at Helsinki Airport, Finland, which includes the Terminal 2 extension.

A total investment of approximately €1bn (US$1.2bn) has been made in the airport expansion, including a 2015 loan from NIB of €150m (US$173m).

Helsinki Airport has been undergoing construction since 2014 to increase the site’s capacity and its investment program is expected to be completed by 2023. Finavia’s goal is to develop customer services and strengthen the competitive position of Helsinki Airport as a Europe-Asia hub.

André Küüsvek, president and CEO of NIB, said, “The development of the Helsinki Airport is a long-term investment that aims to futureproof the operations of this significant Nordic air traffic hub. It is also remarkable that all Finavia’s airports, including the Helsinki Airport, are considered carbon-neutral and the company is now working towards net zero emissions.”