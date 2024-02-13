Punta Gorda Airport breaks ground on in-line baggage screening project

Construction has begun on Punta Gorda Airport’s in-line baggage system project. The design includes new expanded baggage screening and make-up areas to adhere to the latest Transportation Security Administration (TSA) guidelines and standards. The system will use computerized screening that can process up to 2,100 bags per hour. When completed in 2025, this portion of the building will not be accessible to passengers.

AECOM has provided design services for the project and A2 Group, Inc. is responsible for the construction. Costed in excess of US$20m, the project is being funded by TSA with support from the airport and the Florida Department of Transportation.

The in-line baggage system is part of the airport’s Bailey Terminal expansion. Once the in-line screening area is complete, the existing baggage screening area will be converted into an additional gate. Punta Gorda currently has seven gates.

To make way for the terminal expansion, the building formerly occupied by the Snack Shack will be demolished. The airport’s rental car center will also be replaced and relocated.

The airport is working with AECOM as well as DeAngelis Diamond Construction on designing further phases of the Bailey Terminal expansion. This design process is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, but a construction schedule is yet to be determined.

Future projects to expand the terminal include the addition of an additional 51,000ft2 of space for waiting areas, additional gates, public restrooms and concessions.