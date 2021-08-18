SRV gets green light for Terminal 2 renovation at Helsinki Airport

Finnish contractor SRV has signed an agreement with and Finavia Corporation to kick start the renovation of Terminal 2 (T2) at Helsinki Airport.

The renovation work will start immediately and is scheduled to be completed in 2023. The total value of the contract is €27m (US$32m), of which SRV’s share is €26m (US$30m).

Covering approximately 35,000m2, the project is part of the overall extension of T2 at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport. The renovation will completely transform the existing departure hall and arrivals hall, as well as integrate them with the gate area and centralized baggage claim hall.

The extension will house the new main entrance to be opened in 2022, as well as new entrance and departure halls. The project is implemented by an alliance that includes SRV and Finavia, with the design team consisting of Arkkitehtitoimisto ALA, Arkkitehtitoimisto HKP and Ramboll Finland.

Ossi Inkilä, Unit Director at SRV said, “The whole extension and alteration project at T2 of Helsinki Airport is an extremely interesting construction project for us, as it is a major hub for international air traffic. It has been wonderful to be involved in implementing this cooperative project under an alliance model. The first project milestone was reached in autumn 2020, when a nine-story parking garage for 1,800 cars was completed.”

The extension and alteration of Helsinki Airport seeks to create a new kind of service area for passengers in front of T2. The extension will be used for check-in, security control, baggage drop and greeting passengers. The extension will also include a travel center combining different forms of transport. The new building and renovated area covers 75,000m2 in total.

Martti Nurminen, project director at Finavia added, “The T2 extension and alteration project is a major part of Finavia’s investment program of more than €1bn (US$bn). It seeks to bolster Helsinki Airport’s competitiveness as a major European hub for connections and to prepare for serving 30 million passengers in the future. Helsinki Airport’s strengths are smooth and easy travel, friendly staff and innovative services. We want to hold on to these strengths as passenger volumes grow. The construction project strongly supports our customer experience targets.”