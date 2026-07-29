VIDEO: Aeroporti di Roma opens new office complex at Fiumicino

Aeroporti di Roma (ADR), a Mundys Group company, has inaugurated Open – FCO Smart Workplace, a new office complex in front of Terminal 1 at Leonardo da Vinci Airport, Fiumicino.

Built between January 2024 and April 2026, the 16,000m2 facility can accommodate up to 600 people across 70 offices and 35 meeting rooms. It will house offices for airlines including ITA Airways, Emirates, American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Delta and Air Canada, along with ground handling and car hire companies operating at the airport. The complex also offers modular meeting, conference and event spaces for wider business use.

The project was designed by ADR Ingegneria and ADR Infrastrutture with the aim of achieving LEED certification. Features include inclined façades intended to limit overheating and improve indoor comfort, a 67kWp photovoltaic system, a building management system for monitoring energy consumption and space use, low-energy LED lighting and a dual water network enabling industrial water to be used for building services. An AI-powered video surveillance system was used during construction to monitor unauthorized access and personal protective equipment compliance.

The inauguration ceremony also featured the presentation of Continuum (2026), a site-specific installation by Italian artist Michela Picchi, incorporating fluid, interconnected lines across the building’s surfaces.

Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma, said, “With Open, we are taking another step forward in the development of our airport, creating an innovative and sustainable facility that strengthens our office offering, as well as Rome Fiumicino’s ability to serve as an integrated hub for the entire airport industrial district, operators, airlines and businesses.” He added that the project supports the airport’s ambitions “toward the airport of the future,” which targets accommodating 100 million passengers by 2046.

Alessandro Benetton, chairman of Mundys, said, “Through determination and creativity, ADR has succeeded in transforming the capital’s hub into the best airport in Europe, placing service quality, sustainable growth and innovation at the heart of its strategy.” He said Mundys would continue supporting ADR “in the challenge of delivering the airport’s sustainable development plan within the required timeframe.”

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