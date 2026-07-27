Heathrow rolls out real-time geospatial platform to enhance operations

Heathrow Airport has launched Heathrow Explorer, a new mapping and data platform designed to modernize workflows and strengthen operations at Europe’s busiest airport. The system is a core component of Heathrow’s digital transformation strategy, providing a real-time, single view of infrastructure and assets to support faster decision-making across the airport.

Built by Esri UK using its geographic information system (GIS) technology, the platform brings together previously siloed technical and operational data on more than 500,000 assets through interactive maps and dashboards. The initial rollout covers applications for up to 3,000 staff across engineering, operations, fire service, property, retail and third parties including airlines. The system replaces outdated legacy software with added functionality, stronger security and mobile access.

With almost 300 layers of information, the platform underpins Heathrow’s ‘digital engineer’ strategy, letting engineers access asset data from any location for maintenance planning, inspections and site visits. It forms part of the airport’s Asset Management and Compliance Programme, which covers runways, terminals, security and baggage systems.

Gavin Payne, director of engineering and baggage at Heathrow Airport, said, “Location intelligence is becoming a core capability in how we achieve Heathrow’s asset management and operational goals. Our new Esri platform is making it easier for colleagues to access and use the information they need, improving everyday efficiency, supporting better decision-making and helping build a more resilient airport.”

The first live application, Winter Resilience, gives airfield teams real-time updates on snow clearance and de-icing activity, replacing manual, paper-map-based workflows with a single operational picture on handheld devices. Airfield managers can dispatch the nearest available clearance team and track progress instantly.

Another new tool for the fire services team maps all water assets, including Heathrow’s 72 miles of fire mains, with live hydrant and network availability data accessible on mobile devices to support incident response and planning.

The geospatial system has also been extended to major contractors on the asset management program, and a new tool for managing the airport’s noise and vortex compensation and repair scheme for neighboring properties has gone live. Future plans include applications for the Heathrow Expansion Programme and Esri Indoor GIS to aid terminal navigation for passengers and staff.

Pete Wilkinson, managing director of Esri UK, said, “Heathrow is demonstrating what next-generation airport geospatial systems look like. By unifying spatial data to streamline workflows, the airport is creating a digital foundation that will fuel innovation for years to come and keep delivering a world class passenger experience.”

Related news, VIDEO: Gatwick becomes first UK airport to launch robotic parking