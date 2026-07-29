Ontario expands and modernizes passenger checkpoint

Ontario International Airport is updating its security screening experience with the opening of an expanded passenger checkpoint in Terminal 2, with similar enhancements scheduled to open soon in Terminal 4.

Since returning to local ownership in November 2016, Ontario International Airport has grown from approximately 4.3 million annual passengers to more than seven million, making it one of the fastest-growing commercial airports in the USA. The checkpoint expansion was designed to ensure the airport can continue meeting that demand while maintaining passenger convenience.

The modernization includes two new security screening lanes in Terminal 2, increasing passenger screening capacity during peak travel periods. To create the additional space, the secure exit corridor was relocated west of the existing checkpoint, improving passenger circulation throughout the terminal. The exit corridor includes new security technology.

Enhancements to Terminal 4 will include one new security screening lane and, as in Terminal 2, a secure new exit corridor.

The upgraded checkpoint incorporates new monitoring systems and document verification equipment, upgraded closed-circuit television systems and digital information displays that help guide travelers through the screening and exit process.

Related news, Ontario International initiative finds use for toiletries that don’t travel