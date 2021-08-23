Work gets underway on Phase 2 of Denver Airport’s Great Hall Project

Denver International Airport in Colorado has commenced the second phase of its Great Hall transformation project.

Work will begin with the construction of a new security checkpoint in the northwest corner of Level 6, with the area closed off to passengers using temporary construction walls. The North Security Checkpoint will remain open for screening during construction but will be reduced from 12 lanes to 8. Other disruptions include the relocation of TSA Pre✓ and CLEAR services to the east side of the Great Hall, and the temporary closure of the World Wide Money Exchange until mid to late September.

Phil Washington, CEO at Denver International Airport, said, “We understand that construction can make it more difficult for travelers to navigate the terminal, but we have implemented a number of measures to mitigate the impacts. We have not only brought back our ambassador program, but we will soon be increasing staffing in the terminal with friendly employees available to better assist travelers. We also have QR codes on wayfinding signage that link to an interactive map of the airport. These tools will help our passengers while we continue to improve the terminal. Right now, construction is most impactful as we are working in the center area. However, at the end of the year, work will be primarily in the northwest section of the terminal, making it much easier to get around as many of the walls will come down at that time.”

All of Phase 2 work will be complete in mid-2024 with the new security checkpoint opening in early 2024.

Phase 1 is on schedule for completion by the end of 2021 which will provide new ticketing areas for United and Southwest Airlines and four new restrooms, and will increase the usable space in the center portion of the terminal by 31,000ft2 on levels 5 and 6.

Hensel Phelps is the contractor for both phases of the Great Hall Project. Phase 1 is currently approximately US$25m under budget. The airport has said that both phases will be completed within the original US$770m budget.