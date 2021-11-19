Aer Lingus extends use of Daon’s VeriFly app

Aer Lingus plans to extend the use of Daon’s VeriFly app, following the positive rollout of the technology across its network.

In the context of changing travel requirements that are confusing customers, the app is designed to streamline airport operations by enabling passengers to upload and receive approval of their travel documentation at home before traveling to the airport. Aer Lingus began trialling VeriFly in April 2021 and is now using the app on most of its operations, including flights to and from Europe, from the UK to Ireland, the UK to and from Barbados and on transatlantic routes to and from the USA. To date, up to 250,000 Aer Lingus customers have used the VeriFly app.

The app enables customers to upload Covid-19-related documentation required for travel to their destination, including vaccination records and negative Covid-19 results. Once the documentation is approved, passengers receive a ‘green tick’ on the app to let them know they have met the appropriate Covid-19 entry requirements for their destination. This online check-in is intended to reduce queues and enable passengers to go straight to bag drop/boarding gate. Customers traveling within Europe will show their VeriFly green tick and boarding pass to agents at the gate. This qualifies those passengers for the prioritized VeriFly boarding process. Those traveling to the US will only be able to check in online once they have verified their documentation using VeriFly. At the airport, customers traveling to the USA will show their boarding pass to the Aer Lingus agents at the boarding gate.

Peter O’Neill, CEO of Aer Lingus, said, “With travel to the US opening up on November 8, and more people planning trips abroad to reconnect with family, friends and colleagues, we want to make the experience as seamless as possible. VeriFly is key to this as it ensures our customers are confident that they are complying with their destination’s Covid-19-related travel requirements before they leave home. While there are new and varied rules across different countries, the use of the VeriFly app means customers can very easily upload their travel documents and have them checked and approved before they fly. At Aer Lingus we are committed to using technology to improve our customers’ travel experience.”

Clive Bourke, president of EMEA and APAC at Daon, added, “With travel to the US and elsewhere opening up, for the first time since this pandemic began we will see some families and friends being reunited. Now people will be able to take those much-needed breaks and important in-person business connections will be reignited. VeriFly simplifies travel for passengers. The app guides the traveler through all the pre-departure Covid-19 requirements for a destination and lets them complete those steps for both themselves and any traveling companions before they leave for the airport. We’re delighted to work with Aer Lingus to help make travel as stress-free as possible for passengers while enabling both Aer Lingus and passengers to efficiently comply with all the international travel requirements related to Covid-19.”

Click here to see the video that Aer Lingus made to introduce its customers to VeriFly.