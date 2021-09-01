Passenger Terminal Today
Covid-19

Prague Airport reinforces entry procedure to welcome fully vaccinated passengers

Credit: Prague Airport

Václav Havel Airport Prague has changed its entry procedure to welcome more tourists to the Czech Republic from today (Sept 1), with entry being granted to anyone who can prove they have been fully vaccinated.

The new measures have been implemented in partnership with the country’s Ministry of Health, Foreign Police and Customs Administration.

Jiří Kraus, vice chairman of the board for Prague Airport, said, “We are increasing our personnel capacity and reinforcing the technical equipment to speed up the entire check-in process on arrivals. Passengers can help accelerate the arrival checks too by reviewing the current conditions and preparing all documents in advance.”

The new protective measures will enable more people to visit the Czech Republic for tourism. However, they must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 with vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and travel from countries that have recognized certificates.

Meanwhile, on August 30, Jiří Pos was elected chairman of Prague Airport’s board of directors. Commenting on his appointment, Pos said, “I am convinced that we can use the potential of Prague Airport to facilitate its return to profit and enhance its further development to the satisfaction of passengers, our business partners and the owner, while naturally considering the impact on the environment of the surrounding municipalities and Prague city districts.”

Pos returns to Prague Airport after seven years away. From 2011 to 2014, he was Prague Airport chairman of the board of directors and CEO. From 2014 to 2015, he was a member of the board of directors of Czech Aeroholding Group. After leaving the Group, he pursued his own business activities, predominantly in the field of civil aviation and tourism.

