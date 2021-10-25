Western Sydney Airport hosts student visits to encourage uptake in STEM subjects

Western Sydney Airport (WSA) has partnered with Australia’s national science agency to encourage students to work at the new airport by taking up careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

Led by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO), the initiative will see high school students visit the airport construction site to view progress and hear from experts working to bring Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport to life. Once the new airport is operational, at least half of all jobs there will go to Western Sydney locals.

Simon Hickey, CEO, WSA, said, “We want to inspire and empower the next generation of creative young minds to take up a career in STEM and perhaps work at Western Sydney International in the future. Whether it be protecting critical infrastructure through a career in cybersecurity, or building tomorrow’s technology as a robotics technician, the possibilities are endless.

“Most importantly, we want to show our young people that these exciting career opportunities will be right on their doorstep in Western Sydney by the time they are out of university,” he said.

In the first session, students heard from WSA engineers who shared insights into their own STEM career journeys, including the trials and tribulations that can be experienced along the way. They also heard about the pathways available to grasp the STEM career opportunities the airport will create when it opens in late 2026.

Susan Burchill, CSIRO director of education and outreach, said, “As Australia’s national science agency, CSIRO is solving the greatest challenges through innovative science and technology. We want to ensure that this continues by supporting the next generation of Australian scientists.

“Local students are perfectly positioned to take advantage of new job opportunities and career pathways opening up around Western Sydney International and be the next generation of leading innovators. Through this partnership, we are encouraging them to pursue their passion for STEM,” she said.