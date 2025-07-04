Aena approves additional €351m investment in Spanish airports

Spanish airport operator Aena’s council of ministers has approved investments of €351m (US$413m) in addition to those programmed in its current five-year investment plan (known as DORA II, Airport Regulation Document 2022–2026). Aena says the new investments could not have been foreseen prior to the approval of DORA II and bring forward necessary actions that would in any case be carried out in the next period, DORA III (2027 to 2031).

Funding for key projects

The new investments are intended to adapt infrastructure to new regulatory requirements, enhance safety and cybersecurity and provide more robust facilities, generate efficiencies and improve the passenger experience while reducing the operational impact of terminal upgrades. They are considered necessary and beneficial for the Spanish airport system as a whole and will enable progress in key projects at airports such Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, Valencia, Bilbao, César Manrique-Lanzarote, Ibiza, Málaga-Costa del Sol, Menorca, Tenerife Norte-Ciudad de La Laguna and Tenerife Sur. One of the main allocations (€84m/US$99m) will go toward the ongoing remodeling of the terminal area at Palma de Mallorca Airport.

Investing in security and safety

In addition, improvements to security processes through the adoption of checkpoint screening systems that enable liquids and electronic devices to remain inside hand luggage, and automatic tray return systems, will require an additional €86m (US$101m) beyond what was planned under DORA II.

New regulatory requirements concerning information security risks with potential implications for aviation safety will also require cybersecurity investments totaling €62m (US$73m). A further €15m (US$18m) will be allocated to operational and physical safety measures.

Futureproofing Spanish airports

The additional approved investments include €65m (US$76m) for the digitalization and automation of processes, and €7m (US8m) for the implementation of remote-controlled boarding bridges. A further €13m (US$15m) will be allocated in advance for the technical drafting of terminal area expansion projects scheduled for execution under DORA III (2027–2031).

Aena will also invest €13m (US$15m) in process electrification to support airport decarbonization, and €6m (US$7m) to comply with the requirements of Royal Decree 487/2022 on the prevention of legionellosis.

Record investment predicted for 2027-2031

For the next investment period, DORA III (2027–2031), Aena is finalizing its investment proposal for all Spanish airports, which will be considered in consultation with airlines, and which is expected to represent the largest wave of airport investment in recent decades.

