Fraport USA launches mobile food delivery service across US airports

Concessionaire Fraport USA has partnered with self-service hospitality platform Servy to introduce a new mobile ordering and delivery service at airports across the USA.

Powered by Servy’s Grab Airport Marketplace technology, GateWaiter has been launched at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) in Maryland, and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) in Ohio, and there are plans to expand to other airports.

Passengers and staff at participating airports will be able to place contactless orders for food and drink using their smartphone, with the option of having their choices delivered to them at a location of their choosing.

The GateWaiter delivery service, managed by AtYourGate, uses QR codes placed on seating across the airport to act as a delivery point for meal orders.

Jeff Livney, chief experience officer at Servy, said, “It’s great to be announcing our new partnership with Fraport USA, which is real proof of their commitment to improving the guest experience for travelers. This new service will offer a convenient, contactless self-service option, reducing touchpoints for passengers and enabling them to easily order and purchase meals while maintaining social distancing.”

Michael Mullaney, CEO of Fraport USA, said, “Providing great passenger service is one of our top priorities, and our new GateWaiter mobile ordering and delivery service will enable us to add further value and reach more customers during their visit to the airport. Rolling this program out across airports makes it a seamless process that can be scaled quickly as we bring additional airports and outlets on board. This is clearly a major benefit in the current landscape.”