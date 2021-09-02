HMSHost secures six more restaurant openings at Bali Airport

Restaurateur HMSHost International has been awarded six additional outlets at Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali, by Indonesian operator Angkasa Pura I.

The €34m (US$40m) contract will run for five years minimum and will involve the operation of six food and beverage (F&B) concessions spread across international and domestic departures and arrivals. The latest announcement is in addition to the phase one award of five stores in May this year.

David Mackay, regional managing director of HMSHost Asia Pacific, said, “Continuing our development in Bali Airport, we are extremely excited to announce that we will be opening more F&B ventures with the addition of six new stores. Since our entry in 2013, we have established ourselves as the main F&B operator across the International Terminal and have enjoyed a strong collaboration with Angkasa Pura I along the way. We are proud to bring global favorite brands to the airport. These include Pizza Hut, much loved by the Indonesian passengers, alongside rapidly growing Aussie-style café, The Coffee Club.”

Faik Fahmi, president director of Angkasa Pura I, said, “Congratulations to HMSHost International for winning back the new F&B tender again, this time for phase 2, for the next six years ahead, following the recent winning of F&B tender awards in phase one. We also appreciate HMSHost International’s strong will and commitment to continue the business project at I Gusti Ngurah Rai Bali Airport despite the fact that we are in the midst of passenger traffic decline due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, we believe that international passenger traffic will bounce back as soon as the international border is open again.”

The selection of brands includes the Coffee Club, an international brand with Australian origins; High Tide Bar, embodying the popular beach bars scattered across Bali; and Pizza Hut, which has featured in Indonesia since 1984.