Hong Kong Airport to open cocktail and dining venue Intervals on the Sky Bridge

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) will open Intervals, a cocktail and dining venue, on the Sky Bridge, which stands 28 meters above the ground and offers views of the airfield.

Intervals, designed by Australian architect Mitchel Squires, has taken three years to conceptualize. It is expected to open in late June 2023. The name ‘Intervals’ is inspired by the idea that the time of day becomes fluid while traveling and that key actions are measured in intervals of time. Whether it’s how long it takes to clear security, the transit time, the time it takes to get to the gate, or the time between boarding time and final call.

Intervals is a comprehensive dining concept purposefully designed for the airport setting, from the food and beverage offerings to interactive and engaging experiences, everything from the menu design to a dedicated Intervals platform that provides knowledge about the drinks alongside beverage-focused travel inspirations, as well as partnerships with homegrown businesses and talent, coupled with immersive interior design and the Sky Bridge view.

The Intervals concept comes from airport hospitality company Plaza Premium Group (PPG), and was developed by Mei Mei Song, director of global brands and transformation and the next generation of the group, together with creative director Victoria Chow, founder of acclaimed Hong Kong bar The Woods. This project is also intended to complement HKIA’s expansion plan, highlighted by the completion of the third runway, which will enable the airport to accommodate an additional 30 million passengers each year.

Mei Mei Song said, “Our commitment is to make travel better and we are grateful that Hong Kong International Airport has always offered a platform for us to drive new concepts to uplift the passenger experience. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary this year, it is fortuitous that we are able to work together again to introduce a new experience by creating a world-class airport bar that is a destination in itself. We hope everyone can take a moment and treat themselves to their favorite tipple, over some good food with spectacular views of the airport, giving passengers a new way to spend their time at the airport.”

Alby Tsang, head of retail and advertising at Airport Authority Hong Kong, said, “We are delighted to welcome Intervals to join HKIA to offer passengers an elevated dining experience. Sky Bridge is the world’s longest airside bridge and it aspires to be the iconic feature at HKIA and we hope passengers enjoy the stunning view of the airport during their visit at Intervals.”

Read more on the latest food and beverage updates from the passenger terminal industry, here.