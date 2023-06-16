Changi Airport revamps commercial offering for a year-long shopping campaign

Singapore Changi Airport and Jewel Changi Airport have launched a year-long shopping campaign with the chance for passengers to win S$1m and a Porsche Macan.

Every purchase a passenger makes is a gateway to rewards, as the year-long shopping promotion ‘Be a Changi Millionaire’ returns for its 11th installment, with more prizes up for grabs. Teaming up once again with the German sports car brand Porsche, 2023’s campaign, themed ‘All the luck in the world, now in Changi’, features a grand prize of S$1m (US$750,000) and a Porsche Macan, which retails at about S$270,000 (US$200,000) (excluding the Certificate of Entitlement).

To enter the grand draw, shoppers need to spend S$50 in a single transaction at Changi or Jewel, or online at Changi’s e-commerce portal iShopChangi. To boost their winning odds, passengers can shop on iShopChangi and check out using Changi’s e-wallet Changi Pay. This will earn customers four additional chances to win the grand prizes.

Shoppers and diners also get the opportunity to win prizes, including S$1,000 (US$750) cash daily, S$3,000 (US$2,200) worth of Jewel vouchers and a pair of air tickets every month. Destinations include places such as Bhutan, Egypt, Turkey, Ethiopia, Fiji, New Caledonia, Australia and Korea. Customers who pay with Mastercard can also win staycations and tickets to local attractions.

To capitalize on the competition, more than 20 new stores and food and beverage outlets, as well as health and beauty services, have set up shop in Changi and Jewel. These include 16 new-to-Changi and new-to-Jewel brands. In Changi’s public area, contemporary Chinese restaurant Crown Prince Kitchenette offers Teochew pork rib soup (Bak Kut Teh), with dishes including braised duck and braised pork trotters. Each braised dish is slow cooked with a blend of herbs and spices. XW Western Grill at Terminal 2 (T2) features an all-you-can-eat salad bar and boasts an array of hot and cold sides. The salad bar is complimentary with any main course order, or customers can choose to enjoy it à la carte. The restaurant is in the process of getting halal certification.

McDonald’s has returned to T2 with a new look. The revamped outlet features the Digital Play Wall, entertaining customers with an immersive and interactive dining environment. When chocolatier Godiva opens in Terminal 3 (T3) later in June 2023, visitors can access an extensive selection of premium chocolates, beverages, and strawberries and berries with chocolate dip. Over at Jamba Juice in Terminal 1 (T1), the brand’s first outlet in Singapore, the health-conscious can grab fruit juices, smoothies and energy bowls. Starbucks and Burger King will serving their familiar food and beverages when they join the tenant line-up in Terminal 4 (T4) next month.

In the transit area, five establishments have also recently opened. They include three new-to-Changi brands – Scarves & Glitter at T1, which offers clothing, accessories and handcrafted souvenirs; homegrown brand Beyond the Vines’ pop-up store (T3), which has a collection of bags and wallets, including its signature dumpling bag; and Gourmet Sarawak (T3), which serves a variety of traditional Sarawakian dishes, including the famous Kolo Mee. Meanwhile, the Archipelago Bar (T2) lets passengers grab a quick meal and unwind with ice-cold craft beer while waiting for their flights. Bacha Coffee has added a duplex outlet in T4, after opening its world’s largest store in T3 in 2022. Passengers can also look forward to luxury Italian menswear Stefano Ricci (T1) and Ella Robotic Barista (T2 and T3) as they make their debuts in Changi.

At Jewel, seven new brands are joining the line-up of 250 retail and F&B outlets in June. This includes a mix of categories across electronics, watches, health and beauty services and cafés from both local and international brands. Minmed Wellness Collective, a one-stop health and wellness concept, opened on June 1. It offers convenient and comprehensive health screening services in its first-to-market health screening suites and fitness classes such as rhythm cycling, yoga, barre and pilates, held at the verdant Shiseido Forest Valley and Canopy Park in Jewel. Visitors can also look forward to more beauty and spa offerings with Natureland’s second premium outlet in Singapore at Jewel, and SkinGO!, which offers express Korean facials.

Hong Kong bakery Kee Wah will open its second Singapore store at Jewel soon, so fans can buy premium quality snacks with the taste of Hong Kong. Local patisserie Nesuto will also make its debut in a mall setting with a premiere store/cafe concept that will carry a full array of products from cakes, entremets, cherir sablé cookies and gifting options, to wine/tea dessert pairings. Retailing a wide range of high-quality drones, cameras and accessories, aspiring photographers can visit DJI’s first Singapore physical store at Jewel. G-Shock Casio will also be introducing Jewel-exclusive products in its range of watches.

Teo Chew Hoon, managing director for airside concessions at Changi Airport Group, said, “We are excited to showcase these new offerings, which reflect the latest trends and cater to the diverse needs of our discerning travelers. The ‘Be a Changi Millionaire’ campaign adds more joy and excitement to their journey with us and underscores our commitment to constantly evolving and delivering an extraordinary shopping and dining experience. Whether it’s a million-dollar windfall or a dream vacation, we want to inspire and reward our shoppers with life-changing experiences.”

James Fong, CEO of Jewel Changi Airport, said, “As an iconic multi-dimensional lifestyle destination, Jewel is constantly looking for ways to create the most exciting visitor experience, and at the same time strengthen Changi’s appeal. We are excited to welcome these new brands to Jewel as they expand their footprint in Singapore with their new and unique concepts to enhance the vibrant commercial mix. There will be more than 30 new store openings expected by the end of 2023, translating to one new opening every two weeks. Jewel is also delighted to be part of the ‘Be a Changi Millionaire’ shopping promotion this year where our visitors stand a chance to win enticing prizes even as they indulge in Jewel’s extensive range of retail, F&B, services and play attractions.”

