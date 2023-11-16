LAX expands digital marketplace with integration of Airport Dimensions customer engagement platform

In partnership with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports, Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has expanded its self-service hospitality platform powered by Servy to include Airport Dimensions’ revenue growth and customer engagement platform Connecta.

Connecta has been designed to track and analyze behaviors and engage consumers with real-time loyalty and marketing incentives driving incremental revenue to airports and their concession partners.

The LAX Order Now digital marketplace, powered by Servy, has been in place since 2020, enabling travelers and airport employees to discover F&B offerings and retail outlets within the airport, order and pay with ease, and collect from the outlets by bypassing the line with express pickup.

The Connecta platform brings together airport F&B, retail and services, including Servy, all under one umbrella. This singular point of engagement is intended to enhance the overall traveler experience, gain deeper insights into consumer behaviors and boost spending throughout the journey.

Jeff Livney, chief experience officer at Servy, said, “Through this expansion to our LAX Order Now program, Servy is continuing to push the capabilities of airport digital commerce, bringing various platforms and partners together to drive a better, more personalized guest experience, while driving commercial results for our airport authority, developer and concessions partners. In partnership with Airport Dimensions and URW Airports, we are excited to offer this next-gen digital marketplace program first at LAX and believe in its potential to be adopted widely at other airports.”

The next-generation LAX Order Now program is supported by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW) Airports, which develops and manages the commercial program for LAX’s Terminals 1, 2, 3, 6 and the Tom Bradley International Terminal and its Bradley West Gates, and oversees the marketing and promotional efforts of LAX Order Now in partnership with Servy.

Dany Nasr, CEO of URW Airports, said, “Our customers are our first priority, and offering a seamless experience is paramount to everything we do. We are invested in offering dynamic customer solutions across our airports portfolio and it is only fitting that we begin at LAX with our broad reach of offerings across retail, services and food and beverage. This is a vital next step for our digital marketplace where we are pushing boundaries. We are excited for this rollout and what’s to come.”

Nancy Knipp, president, Americas, Airport Dimensions, commented, “We are excited to expand the Servy offering through Connecta at LAX. At Airport Dimensions, we are dedicated to finding new ways to meet the needs of travelers to make the airport experience more enjoyable and grow revenue for our partners. LAX is the perfect airport to expand this offering and we will continue to deliver innovative ways to bring together the physical and digital experience at the airport to meet traveler needs in our lounges and beyond.”

Bea Hsu, interim chief executive officer of Los Angeles World Airports, added, “We are proud to be the first airport to introduce and utilize the technology behind the innovative Connecta platform as we expand the capabilities of our LAX Order Now program. The digital marketplace we are building upon offers our guests a more personalized airport experience. In addition to passenger convenience, it also helps grow our concessions program, benefitting the small and minority-owned enterprises that are part of our airport’s diverse concessions program.”

