LAX trials semi-autonomous delivery bot for mobile food orders

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has launched a new robotic ambassador for its online food and beverage ordering service – LAX Order Now.

In partnership with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (URW), the LAX Order Now delivery service will pilot a two-wheeled, semi-autonomous robot helper named NomNom.

NomNom is a cargo robot that will carry up to 18kg of food as it follows behind delivery staff from AtYourGate, which delivers food ordered via LAX Order Now. The robot can move at speeds up to 9km/h and uses a series of cameras and sensors to recognize and follow its handler throughout the airport.

LAX Order Now offers contactless order pickup from LAX restaurants, with optional delivery available directly to the gate areas in selected terminals. Guests can scan QR codes throughout the terminals or visit LAXOrderNow.com to browse menus, place an order and pay.

When checking out, guests in eligible terminals can select the delivery option at checkout for a small additional fee. Guests will be notified on their mobile devices when orders are on their way and when they arrive in the designated gate area, and each participating restaurant will provide an estimated delivery time to help ensure food arrives prior to the customer’s departure.

