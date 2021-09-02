Passenger Terminal Today
Materna IPS completes retrofit of facial recognition technology at Haneda Airport

German technology developer Materna IPS has equipped more than 100 of its self-bag-drop (SBD) systems at Tokyo International Airport, Haneda, with the latest facial recognition technology.

The Materna IPS One ID kiosk combines the SBD process with check-in by using biometric facial scanning technology to verify the passenger’s ID. This not only streamlines the check-in process but also minimizes contact with staff, helping to improve efficiency and health and safety.

Materna installed 104 SBD kiosks in terminals 2 and 3 of the Japanese airport last year, and has now equipped them with the Face Express biometric technology in cooperation with Collins Aerospace.

Yuya Yamazaki, technical project manager at Haneda Airport, said, “We would like to express our sincere appreciation to Materna IPS for releasing this program before the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which was one of the goals for this project.”

