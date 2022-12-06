Stockholm Arlanda Airport to open first food hall

Stockholm Arlanda Airport in Sweden will open its first food hall next summer in the Marketplace development, alongside a new state-of-the-art security checkpoint in Terminal 5.

The food hall will feature in the currently under construction Marketplace, and will boast a Nordic design and have a total of 11,000m2 of commercial space. Its first three phases are projected to open in the summer of 2023, and the entire area is planned to be completed in late 2024/early 2025. The food hall will reportedly focus on a wide range of options and healthier food. A price cap will also be in place, which means prices cannot be more than 10% higher compared to similar offerings ‘in town’.

The restaurants La Neta, Bun Meat Bun and Baba Grill will open in the summer of 2024, along with two smaller pop-up restaurants that will change on a regular basis to make way for new food concepts. Espresso House will open in autumn 2024 and Brew’d is to open in autumn 2023. The food hall will also include a bar with a view of the runway for take-offs and landings. HMSHost will open other outlets in the Marketplace, including 60 Degrees – Bar and Brewery, a pub with local beers and classic pub food slated to open in summer 2023; and Fresh Forward, a grab´n go concept where passengers on the move can get food.

Sytze van der Aa, regional managing director for HMSHost International’s Europe division, said, “The development of Stockholm Arlanda Airport’s food and beverage offering gave us an opportunity to expand our concepts. Our extensive brand portfolio and strong local relationships created the perfect platform from which we could create a beautiful, genuine Swedish experience for guests. We are so pleased to work together with Swedavia as a long-term business partner and continue to create places where people want to be, and we look forward to opening our new restaurants next year.”

Charlotte Ljunggren, chief marketing officer at Swedavia, said, “It will be easy for passengers to choose from a varied range of options, with flavors from different parts of the world, and the offering will meet all the different kinds of needs that passengers can conceivably have no matter the time of day. All in all, the offering and experience should contribute to a memorable experience that people will want to share with others and experience again soon.”