Air France selects DHL Supply Chain to deliver ground handling services at London Gatwick

DHL Supply Chain has been appointed by Air France-KLM to deliver full ground handling services at London Gatwick Airport. The selection follows the launch of Air France’s new route between London Gatwick and Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG).

Under the partnership, DHL will be responsible for all ground handling, including baggage operations, customer service, aircraft loading, dispatch and pushback, as well as cabin cleaning. The partnership underscores DHL’s role in supporting major carriers and expands its services at one of the country’s largest airports.

Air France will operate two daily flights between London Gatwick and Paris CDG using Airbus A220 aircraft. The route will support both business and leisure demand as connectivity grows between the UK and Europe.

David Johnson, VP Operations, aviation and travel, DHL Supply Chain UKI, said, We’re excited to be partnering with Air France as it launches this new route. Ground operations are critical to keeping airline schedules running smoothly, and our role is to bring the service and technical expertise needed to keep every turnaround running to plan.”

Jerome Salemi, general manager, UK & Ireland, Air France, said, “We are delighted to launch our new services from London Gatwick, further strengthening Air France’s commitment to the UK market and enhancing connectivity via our hub at Paris-Charles de Gaulle. As we welcome our customers on board from Gatwick, we are confident that our partnership with DHL for ground handling will ensure a seamless and reliable experience from the very first day.”

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