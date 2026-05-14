Menzies Aviation hits 25% electric ground support equipment target

Menzies Aviation has reached its global target of operating 25% electric ground support equipment (GSE), supported by a US$200m investment in fleet modernization.

The company added more than 620 electric GSE assets in 2025, increasing the proportion of electric equipment from 22% in 2024 to 25% by the end of the year. According to Menzies, 11 locations now operate fleets with more than 70% electric GSE, while more than 20 locations exceed 50%.

The milestone forms part of the company’s wider strategy to reduce emissions and achieve net-zero operations by 2045.

Europe currently leads the transition, with more than half of all GSE in the region now electric. At Milan Malpensa Airport in Italy, where Menzies operates in partnership with AGS Handling, more than 80% of motorized GSE is electric. The site has also transitioned to electric pre-conditioned air units, enabling fully electric aircraft turnarounds.

In the UK, Manchester Airport has introduced two additional hybrid de-icing rigs, bringing its electric GSE share to 40%. Fully electric fuel hydrant dispensers have also been deployed at London Gatwick Airport and Copenhagen Airport.

Elsewhere, Menzies’ operations in Oceania and Southeast Asia reached 30% electric GSE in 2025. In Cairns, Australia, the company has begun trials of electric ground power units.

Where full electrification is not yet feasible, the company is increasing the use of lower-emission fuels. In 2025, Menzies used 2,000,000 liters of hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO), a 50% increase compared with 2024. HVO has replaced diesel entirely at several locations, including San Diego, Amsterdam, Los Angeles and Stockholm Arlanda, with further use across the UK, the Nordics and Spain.

Jonathan Hankin, head of ESG at Menzies Aviation, said, “2025 was a year of real progress toward our net zero target. Achieving our ambitious goal of 25% electric GSE by 2025 across our fleet and accelerating our adoption of lower-emissions fuels and renewable energy demonstrates our commitment to reducing emissions, even as our global network continues to grow.”

He added, “We are now focused on building on this momentum, with further increases in electric GSE already underway across our network.”

In related news, Kaunas Airport trials hydrogen-powered ground vehicles