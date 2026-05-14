Singapore tests terrorism response at Changi Airport.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF), in collaboration with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), conducted a joint counter-terrorism exercise, Exercise Nexus Resolve 2026 (XNR 26), from May 5-6, to test and validate the national response to terrorist threats to airports and retail.

More than 1,000 personnel from the SPF, SAF and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), as well as key aviation stakeholders including Changi Airport Group and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, participated in the exercise, which was conducted at the Home Team Tactical Centre (HTTC) and at Changi Airport. It simulated near-concurrent shopping mall and aircraft terrorist scenarios to test the coordination, command and control, and responses of agencies under complex and dynamic conditions.

During the exercise, SPF and SAF response teams were activated at both locations to respond to a range of simulated high-threat incidents, including armed attacks in public spaces, hostage situations, aircraft hijacking and the detection of improvised explosive devices. At Changi Airport, the teams worked closely with aviation stakeholders to secure affected areas, facilitate coordinated response efforts and ensure the continuity of critical airport operations within a complex, high-traffic environment.

At HTTC, SPF resources were deployed to bring the situation under control, support subsequent tactical operations and assist in post-incident management. The SAF’s Special Operations Task Force, as the designated force for complex counter-terrorism hostage rescue operations, was activated to conduct operations to neutralize threats, secure affected areas and bring hostages to safety.

The exercise also tested SCDF’s ability to manage and respond effectively to mass-casualty incidents under time-sensitive conditions.

In related news, full-scale emergency exercise tests readiness at Mangaluru