Nuremberg opens CT-enabled security checkpoint.

Albrecht Dürer Airport Nuremberg has officially opened its modernized security checkpoint during a ceremonial launch event. The checkpoint has been gradually refurbished over the past few months.

The main feature is the switch to computed tomography (CT) technology. This means that liquids, gels and electronic devices (such as smartphones, tablets or laptops) may now remain in hand luggage during security screening.

There is no upper limit on the number of liquids and gels that may be carried through the modernized checkpoint in hand luggage, but the airport notes that airline regulations regarding the dimensions and size of hand luggage items continue to apply.

Specifically, the new equipment does away with the 100ml limit for liquids and gels. Liquids in leak-proof containers with a capacity of up to 2 liters may now be taken through security. In addition, liquids and gels no longer need to be packed in transparent 1-liter plastic bags. Liquids in takeaway coffee cups or similar non-spill-proof containers cannot be screened by the CT scanners and will therefore be rejected.

Each new screening lane also features several storage areas for placing jackets, bags, etc on the conveyor belts. This allows passengers who need more time to be overtaken, which reduces waiting times.

Related: OPINION: Securely connecting the checkpoint of the future