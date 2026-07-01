dnata to provide ground handling at Amsterdam Schiphol for a further seven years

dnata has been re-awarded a ground-handling license at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS), securing its position at the hub for a further seven years.

The award follows a competitive public tender run by the airport operator and enables dnata to continue providing ground-handling services at AMS as Schiphol moves into the next phase of its ground-handling operations.

dnata has served airline customers in Amsterdam for more than a decade, providing passenger, baggage, ramp and cargo services to a range of major international carriers and specialist operators. The company currently supports more than 20 passenger and cargo airlines at Schiphol, with a team of over 1,200 employees handling approximately 500,000 metric tons of cargo and around 16,000 flights each year.

Thiemo van Spellen, managing director at dnata Netherlands, said, “We are proud to continue our ground-handling operations at Amsterdam Schiphol. This award reflects the trust placed in our people, our operational capabilities and our commitment to delivering safe, reliable and consistent services for airlines and passengers.

“Schiphol is a critical hub in European aviation, and this is an important moment for the airport’s ground-handling community. We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Schiphol, our airline customers, employees, unions and industry partners as the airport enters its next phase.”

With the license secured, dnata said it is positioned to build on its existing operations at Schiphol, deepen customer partnerships and pursue new growth opportunities. Its local team will work with Schiphol and airline partners through the transition into the new license period.

The renewed mandate also reflects dnata’s wider investment in the Netherlands, including dnata Cargo City Amsterdam, with an annual capacity of 600,000 metric tons and representing a €70m (US$80m) investment.

In related news, read IATA’s thoughts on what’s needed to support safer, more efficient, sustainable and resilient ground handling here