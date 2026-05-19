Stronger standard implementation, modern GSE and digitization needed to enhance ground handling, IATA says

The International Air Transport Association has called for stronger implementation of global standards, a transition to modernized ground support equipment (GSE) and greater digitalization in the ground handling sector.

The organization said this was needed to support safer, more efficient, sustainable and resilient ground handling.

The call was made at the 38th IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC) in Cairo, Egypt, on May 19.

Monika Mejstrikova, IATA’s director of ground operations, said, “Ground handling is often invisible to passengers, but when it goes wrong, everyone notices. A delayed bag, a damaged aircraft, a loading error or a disrupted turnaround may last minutes, but the consequences can ripple across an entire network. Stronger implementation of standards, smarter equipment and digitalization are the fundamentals that will make ground operations safer, more efficient, more sustainable and more resilient.”

Stronger implementation of global standards

IATA’s latest ground handling data shows progress has been made, with no fatal ground handling accidents and one serious injury recorded in 2025 across nearly 40 million flights.

For airlines and ground handling service providers (GHSPs), the key reference points are the IATA Ground Operations Manual (IGOM) and the Airport Handling Manual (AHM).

The IATA called on the industry to accelerate implementation, reduce unnecessary variations, and make greater use of audit programs, such as the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO), to strengthen operational discipline.

Modernizing GSE fleets

Mejstrikova said, “Aircraft ground damage is one of the most persistent operational and financial risks in ground handling, with more than 29,000 aircraft ground damage events reported in 2025. Unless we reduce the rate of these incidents, costs will multiply as the industry grows. But modernization is not only about making equipment safer, it is also about making it cleaner. Technology can help on both fronts. Two priorities are the transition to enhanced GSE and electric GSE.”

To support the transition to enhanced GSE (GSE fitted with anti-collision technology), IATA launched the Enhanced GSE Recognition Program in 2024. Since then, IATA has received more than 450 applications, validated 187 stations, and recognized 75 stations for reducing operational risk.

According to IATA, the biggest gains in decarbonizing aviation will come from how aircraft are powered, particularly through SAF. But opportunities on the ground are also significant. Electric GSE can lower turnaround emissions by 35% to 52%, depending on the equipment mix and electricity source. IATA recently published practical guidance for airports and ground handlers moving from fuel-powered to electric fleets.

Digitalization

Fragmented data, manual processes and delayed information remain major barriers to safer and more efficient ground handling.

“Too many ground handling processes still rely on disconnected systems, manual inputs and delayed information,” said Mejstrikova. “These gaps in data create opportunities for mistakes to happen, bags misplaced, aircraft loaded incorrectly, and risks identified too late. Better data gives operators the visibility they need to enable faster, better decisions.”

The IATA highlighted baggage, aircraft loading and de-icing/anti-icing as the three areas where digitalization can deliver practical operational benefits.

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