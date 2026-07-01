CISF tests security response with mock exercises at Indian airports

India’s Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has conducted a joint counterterrorism mock exercise at Delhi Airport to assess coordinated response mechanisms and operational preparedness. The exercise included the active participation of CISF, Delhi Police, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and other airport stakeholders.

CISF said that participants “responded in a coordinated manner as per the prescribed contingency procedures”. The exercise was successful in strengthening inter-agency coordination, validating established security protocols and reinforcing preparedness for swift and effective crisis management.

It follows another recent CISF exercise at Coimbatore Airport to test responses to an aircraft hijacking incident.

CISF ahas also participated in a mock aircraft crash exercise at Surat International Airport, along with local police, Gujarat Civil Defence, medical teams, airlines and other stakeholders. This drill assessed inter-agency coordination, emergency response mechanisms, casualty evacuation procedures and overall crisis management preparedness.

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