Menzies secures ground support and warehousing contracts across Australia and New Zealand

Ground support and logistics specialist Menzies Aviation has won and renewed several contracts with airlines across Australia and New Zealand, including China Airlines, Fiji Airways, Virgin Australia, Thai Airways and Aircalin.

In Australia, Menzies has renewed its contract with Thai Airways to provide passenger and ramp services at Sydney and Melbourne airports. The company has also renewed its ground services contract with China Airlines for Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane airports.

In New Zealand, Menzies has locked in a further term with Fiji Airways to provide air cargo handling services at Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington airports. This partnership began in 2011.

At these three airports, Menzies has established itself as a premium cargo terminal operator (CTO), with warehouses at Auckland and Christchurch and a new facility at Wellington. Reflecting this, Virgin Australia has selected Menzies as its new CTO across all three airports.

Menzies will continue to be Aircalin’s CTO at Auckland and Sydney airports, building on a 15-year partnership with New Caledonia’s flag carrier.

Alistair Reid, executive vice president – Oceania & South East Asia, Menzies Aviation, said, “It is fantastic to see the momentum we have achieved across Australia and New Zealand with this series of key contract wins and renewals. These wins demonstrate Menzies’ consistent standards of excellence across both ground services and cargo, and the value of long-term cooperation with our airline customers. We’re looking forward to further deepening these relationships and to continued growth in the Oceania region.”