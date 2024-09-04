Carrasco Airport implements virtual security lines

Copenhagen Optimization has implemented its virtual queuing technology at Carrasco International Airport (MVD) in Uruguay.

The service, which enables passengers to reserve a specified time for security checks to help them pass through security more quickly and efficiently, marks the first use of virtual queuing in a South American airport.

When booking a flight from MVD, passengers will be informed of the free-of-charge option to book a 15-minute appointment to pass through the security line by inputting the details of their flight into an online portal. Once the slot is booked, the traveler receives a QR code via email which is scanned upon arrival at the airport. This allows them to join the priority security lane and then to pass through at their pre-scheduled time.

Copenhagen Optimization’s software is designed to enable airports to ease the pressure of high peaks of traveler numbers on airport security processes by encouraging passengers to arrive at the airport at less busy times. This can have a knock-on effect for an airport, as it often leads to passengers spending more time in the airport’s shops, bars and restaurants.

MVD was also the first airport in Latin America to implement biometric technology for boarding and to use a passenger flow management system to optimize waiting times.