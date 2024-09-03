Rajiv Gandhi airport launches exclusive general aviation terminal

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in India has launched a General Aviation Terminal tailored exclusively to private jet owners and users. The new terminal caters to the needs of passengers on chartered flights for business or personal travel.

Terminal design

The GA terminal, which spans 11,234ft2, is situated beside the RGIA terminal and includes a private entrance and parking lot. According to the airport, the terminal features a distinctive theme of classical architecture blended with Indo-Saracenic-Indo-Gothic style, and its interiors create an ambiance rich in elegance and comfort.

The terminal offers a dedicated facilitation service for domestic and international general aviation passengers and is equipped with a lounge and a private lounge; separated arrival and departures corridors; check-in, emigration-immigration, customs checks and hand baggage processing; security clearance; a breath analyzer test facility for crew; a staff lounge; duty-free offerings and a dedicated wi-fi service. Passengers are chauffeur-driven directly to and from the aircraft to avoid any queues or delays.

Private jet owner services

Pradeep Panicker CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport, said, “We are thrilled to unveil our latest offering, a premium General Aviation Terminal at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Hyderabad is one of the thriving economic powerhouses with the second highest concentration of ultra-high net worth individuals and thriving pharmaceutical and IT industries. The development of Global Capability Centers in the region by MNCs has boosted private jet movements.

“Redefining the flying experience, this new facility will set a new standard for an extraordinary travel experience. The terminal will serve as an extension of luxury for many of our frequent HNI travelers, offering unparalleled comfort, convenience and bespoke services. With our commitment to providing a world-class experience for our travelers, we are committed to enhancing the excellence in the years to come.”

