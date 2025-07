BigBear deploys biometric technology at multiple airports

BigBear.ai has confirmed multiple deployments of its biometric software for enhanced passenger processing (EPP) at international airports in North America. The technology, developed by Pangiam, now a BigBear.ai Company, is designed to streamline international arrivals experiences for US citizens, while also maximizing security and compliance.

BigBear.ai has deployed the EPP technology at Charlotte Douglas International Airport; Chicago O’Hare International Airport; Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; Denver International Airport; John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 4 and John F. Kennedy International Airport, Terminal 8; Los Angeles International Airport, Terminal 7 and Los Angeles International Airport, Tom Bradley International Terminal; and Montreal-Trudeau International Airport.

The technology uses facial recognition and artificial intelligence computer vision technology. Using photos and videos taken in real time, it performs a one-to-many or one-to-one match against a gallery of client images.

In April, BigBear.ai formed a partnership with Smith Detection to integrate threat detection with x-ray screening.