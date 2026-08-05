Changi rolls out autonomous wheelchairs for passengers with reduced mobility

Changi Airport Group (CAG) and ground handling partner SATS have begun the first phase of autonomous wheelchair deployment at Changi Airport, following successful trials, to support passengers with reduced mobility (PRMs).

The autonomous wheelchairs, operated and managed by SATS, enable PRMs to move through the terminals more independently, reducing reliance on one-to-one staff assistance and freeing ground staff to focus on passengers requiring higher levels of care.

Changi Airport recorded a 20% increase in requests for wheelchair assistance between 2023 and 2025, according to CAG. The autonomous wheelchair service is part of SATS’s Hub Handler of the Future operating model and currently supports about 10% of daily mobility assistance demand at Changi.

The wheelchairs use sensors to detect obstacles and pedestrian traffic while navigating set routes, with omni-directional wheels for maneuvering. Safety features include seatbelt monitoring that prevents movement unless the seatbelt is fastened, an emergency stop button, and an assistance call function. Each unit also includes a rear basket for cabin-sized luggage.

The wheelchairs travel predefined routes within departure transit areas, with each journey monitored by a SATS ground handling supervisor at a control center.

First launched in Terminal 3 in March 2025 and later expanded to Terminal 2, the trials have been used by more than 13,000 passengers to date. Participants were PRMs on select flights who required wheelchair assistance but could walk short distances independently; trained staff remained available throughout each journey.

Damon Wong, senior vice president of airport operations planning at CAG, said, “At Changi Airport, we are committed to making travel more comfortable and convenient for every passenger. For those with reduced mobility, navigating a large airport can be challenging. The autonomous wheelchairs offer these passengers greater independence and convenience, while enabling frontline staff to provide more dedicated care to those who require higher levels of need.”

Edwin Tan, vice president of pax terminal services at SATS, said, “In the first phase of the rollout of autonomous wheelchairs at Changi Airport, we are adding a new mobility solution that complements our existing fleet of manual wheelchairs, buggies and e-caddies, giving transfer passengers with reduced mobility more choice while equipping our workforce with new skills to work alongside advanced technologies.”

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