London City Airport to offer luxurious pre-flight hospitality experience

As it approaches its 40th year in 2027, London City Airport has announced that it will open its first luxury pre-flight hospitality experience, in partnership with Swissport International‘s airport hospitality brand, Aspire Pre‑Flight Hospitality.

The bespoke lounge, which is unaffiliated with any airline, will be accessible to all passengers traveling through London City Airport, via online or walk-in purchase and, in time, through an annual membership.

The announcement comes at a historic time for London City Airport as it moves ahead with its ambitious growth plans to reach passenger numbers of nine million a year. With construction well underway, the lounge will be open by early 2027 to any passengers who wish to elevate their pre-flight experience.

A modern luxury design aesthetic will welcome guests as they access the space via a 5* hotel-like lobby within the departures lounge. The conveniently located lobby means the transition from the “security lane to total relaxation will be seamless”, the airport said, adding that once inside, customers will experience a beautifully curated interior with a unique view of the runway.

The bespoke features have been designed for an international audience, including a centerpiece cocktail bar and barista station serving locally roasted coffee. These will be complemented by an ever-evolving artisanal food and drinks menu inspired by adventure and the city of London.

As part of London City Airport’s continued commitment to both business travelers and upscale leisure travelers, there will be a dedicated workspace with extensive seating and private booths to provide privacy for calls.

“Our partnership with Aspire Pre-Flight Hospitality has unlocked an exciting opportunity to bring this space to life at a time when we are growing and innovating across our business,” said Andy Cliffe, chief executive officer at London City Airport.

“The introduction of this exclusive experience is answering a clear demand from passengers and will elevate our unrivaled customer offer and reputation as London’s most loved airport. We’re delighted to be partnering with Aspire Pre-Flight Hospitality on this project, who have a proven track record of designing and operating luxury lounges in airports around the world.”

“The pre-flight experience market is in high growth driven by the new demands of the discerning traveler,” added Karen Cox, CEO United Kingdom & Ireland, Swissport International.

“Aspire is leading the way, constantly innovating and improving its guest experience to reflect this. We are incredibly excited about this project and our leading hospitality credentials in this space make Swissport and Aspire the ideal brand to partner with. London City has an exciting growth trajectory, a talented team and we can’t wait to offer departing passengers and future guests a new pre-flight experience.”

The announcement follows London City Airport’s major upgrade to its main departure lounge area, which was completed in 2024, demonstrating the airport’s continued commitment to growth and future focussed strategy.

Related news, Mountain Culture brewery to open at Western Sydney International