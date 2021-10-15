Plaza Premium Lounge at Heathrow T2 named best lounge for fifth consecutive year

Plaza Premium Lounge at London Heathrow Airport Terminal 2 (T2) has been voted ‘World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge’ for the fifth consecutive year at the recent Skytrax World Airline Awards.

Song Hoi-see, founder and CEO of Plaza Premium Group, said, “To be trusted and recognized by travelers not just one year, but for five consecutive years is a testament to our commitment to being the best. As the aviation industry has gone through a catastrophic period since the start of pandemic, we are deeply grateful for those who have voted for us during the past 23 months as the latest Skytrax customer survey took place. I would like to honor this to our dedicated teams around the world who strive to make travel better every day.

“As the world leader in airport hospitality, we are committed to continuously enhancing our experience to alleviate the pain points of travelers. It is unprecedentedly important for us to stay persistent in rebuilding the future of travel. In the past months, the slowdown in travel has granted us opportunity to rethink and re-engineer our customer experience and service offerings. We are currently undergoing a worldwide business transformation which aims to bring more seamless, innovative, world-class end-to-end airport hospitality experiences to global travelers. Our goal remains unchanged, that is to create a journey to make travel better for all.”

Plaza Premium Group has been implementing its business transformation strategy since 2020, which has seen partnerships formed with meet-and-greet service aggregator YQ Now; Middle Eastern airport service provider marhaba; digital platform provider for airport services DragonPass International; US financial institution Capital One; and renowned airlines such as Virgin Atlantic and Air France.

Plaza Premium Group targets to expand from 180 lounges to more than 500 lounges by 2024/25 through growing both the Plaza Premium Lounge venues and through affiliate lounge networks.