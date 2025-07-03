TSA announces new benefits for US military community

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has announced a new initiative to improve the travel experience for members of the US military community.

Starting this summer, TSA and its TSA PreCheck enrollment providers, CLEAR, Idemia and Telos, will honor Gold Star family members by waiving the enrollment fee for TSA PreCheck. Gold Star families have lost a loved one in military service to the USA.

In addition, TSA will offer a US$25 discount on TSA PreCheck enrollment for spouses of military and uniformed service members. This new benefit is designed to support families who frequently travel to reunite with service members or relocate due to duty assignments.

TSA PreCheck offers enrollees reduced wait times, expedited screening benefits and an improved checkpoint experience at selected airports.

To increase access to these new benefits, TSA is collaborating with its TSA PreCheck enrollment providers to host mobile enrollment events near major US military installations, making it easier for eligible individuals to enroll.

TSA, in coordination with its industry partners, is also introducing expedited access for military members in TSA PreCheck lanes at select airports near larger military installations. This includes dedicated screening lanes or front-of-line privileges, designed to minimize wait times and improve convenience for service members.

TSA reminds travelers that military personnel and civilian Department of Defense (DOD) staff are eligible for free TSA PreCheck by using their DOD ID number as their Known Traveler Number when booking travel.

