Plaza Premium to open first Japanese lounge at Nagoya Chubu Airport

Airport hospitality specialist Plaza Premium Group (PPG) has announced that it will make its debut in Japan next year with the launch of a passenger lounge at Chubu Centrair International Airport in Nagoya.

The 450m2 lounge will be located within the airport’s international departure hall, providing a comfortable environment in which passengers can relax and unwind before departing for their destinations. The 2022 opening will add to PPG’s network of more than 250 offerings across 70 international airports and 30 countries.

Inaugurated in 2005, Chubu Centrair International Airport was constructed as a new air gateway to the central region of Japan, serving nearly 13 million visitors annually.

Jonathan Song, global business development director at PPG, said, “The opening of our first Plaza Premium Lounge in Japan presents very exciting opportunities for PPG as we continue to grow our footprint in the North Asia region. Our debut follows the success of the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo, and when the country and the world begin to reopen borders to international travel, we are confident that this exceptionally diverse and fascinating country will be top of mind for many international travelers.”

Noriteru Maeda, board member at Chubu Centrair International Airport, added, “We are confident that PPG’s debut in Japan will allow our passengers from home and abroad to enjoy more comfortable and luxurious space and time in the airport before departing for international travel. Chubu Centrair International Airport is committed to placing customers at the heart of its business.”