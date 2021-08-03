Swissport expands passenger lounge network to Perth Airport

Ground handling specialist Swissport International has further expanded its lounge business in the Asia-Pacific region.

Following its recent acquisition of No1 Lounges in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane airports, Swissport has now launched the first Australian lounge under its global Aspire brand. The lounge is located at Perth Airport’s Terminal 2.

The new Aspire lounge in Perth becomes Swissport’s fourth lounge in Australia. It was developed in partnership with the airport and is open to all passengers departing from Terminal 2. The terminal is currently home to charter and regional flights operated by Virgin Australia, Alliance Airlines and Rex.

Brad Moore, managing director Australasia, Swissport, said, “We are excited to bring our renowned Aspire lounge brand to Perth Airport. It will make travelling for our guests as relaxing as possible. Our lounge products are carefully designed to meet the unique and evolving needs of our airport and airline partners. The remote area workers that frequent Perth’s Terminal 2 will have access to a peaceful new space for socializing and dining, adding some extra comforts to the start of their journey.”

Kate Holsgrove, chief commercial officer, Perth Airport, said, “Pay-per-use lounges are becoming more popular at airports around the world. It is great to be able to open the new Aspire Lounge to our regional passengers as a place to escape the hustle and bustle before their flight.”

The new Perth Airport Terminal 2 Aspire lounge offers comfortable seating and a relaxing atmosphere for 120 guests. Visitors enjoy unique and carefully selected food and drink options, adjusted seasonally, with small, local suppliers ensuring a taste of Western Australia. Lounge amenities also include a variety of digital magazines and newspapers, charging facilities, televisions, and free wi-fi. A special entry price of AU$22 (US$16) is available for August, with standard pricing at $AU44 (US$32) if purchased online (AU$49.50 (US$37) walk up).

A second Aspire lounge at Perth Airport’s Terminal 1 will launch later this year. It will be built in the airport’s former control center and part of the observation deck.