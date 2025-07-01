Miami International breaks ground on US$600m Concourse K expansion

As part of its US$9bn modernization plan, Miami International Airport has broken ground on its US$600.6m Concourse K expansion project.

Concourse K

The new expanded concourse will be 300,000ft2 and will see the addition of six passenger gates and boarding areas for domestic and international flights, post-security concessions offering more dining and shopping options for travelers and a new passenger lounge. The future three-level concourse, MIA’s first terminal expansion since 2012, is slated for completion in 2029.

With a total investment of US$600.6m, the Concourse K expansion will also include a two-level ground support equipment maintenance facility, an enhanced baggage handling system and upgrades to airfield infrastructure. These updates are all designed to meet MIA’s growing travel demand. Concourse K’s design has also earned the LEED Silver certification and Envision verification.

The project has received US$91.2m in grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and US$30.1m in grants from the Florida Department of Transportation. The project’s remaining budget will be financed by MIA revenue bonds paid for by airline fees and non-aeronautical concession revenue, at no cost to local taxpayers.

MIA’s US$9bn modernization plan

Concourse K’s groundbreaking is the latest milestone in MIA’s Future-Ready Modernization in Action (M.I.A.) Plan, which positions MIA to accommodate 77 million passengers and five million tons of cargo by 2040. Major renovation projects, such as Concourse K, the new Ibis garage, the Central Terminal redevelopment, the Gate D60 extension and the modernization of more than 200 escalators, elevators and moving walkways, are all scheduled for completion by 2031.

As part of this focus on development, the airport has also recently announced that American Airlines will build a brand-new Flagship lounge and expand its Admirals Club lounge footprint. Once complete, the expansion and upgrades will nearly double the amount of lounge space for American customers traveling through MIA. Additional construction details and timing are due to be revealed at a later date.

Three distinct zones – referred to as “neighborhoods” – will include the lounge area; the bar and dining facilities; and the Villas offering, where travelers can access spa-style shower suites, workstations and/or kid-friendly family room.

High-speed wi-fi, ample power outlets and clearly displayed flight information screens will be present, to support productivity for business travelers. Artwork, restrooms with high-end finishes and family-friendly spaces will also feature.

Groundbreaking ceremony

In collaboration with the board of County Commissioners, Miami-Dade county mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Miami International Airport director and CEO Ralph Cutié led the groundbreaking ceremony for the future Concourse K at MIA. Cava stated, “Today’s groundbreaking (June 25) was a giant step in MIA’s US$9bn modernization plan, which will completely transform our community’s gateway to the world over the next six years. As the first major terminal expansion at MIA in nearly 20 years, Concourse K marks a historic milestone in our efforts to create a more modern, efficient, and passenger-friendly airport.

“With this expansion, the new Ibis Garage opening this winter, a total makeover of Central Terminal and other customer service enhancements coming soon to every touchpoint in the passenger journey, the travel experience at MIA is being elevated to new heights – one improvement at a time.”

The Lemartec-NV2A Joint Venture, which is leading the design-build of the terminal expansion, stated, “Breaking ground on Concourse K is more than the start of construction – it’s the continuation of a decades-long partnership at MIA and a bold investment in Miami-Dade’s future. The Lemartec-NV2A Joint Venture is proud to help deliver a world-class facility that meets the demands of tomorrow with smart, sustainable infrastructure and an exceptional passenger experience at its core.”

In related news, MIA recently released a video of renders visualizing the future Concourse K. Watch the video here