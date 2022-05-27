Abu Dhabi International re-opens Terminal 2

As passenger volumes, routes and airlines increase, Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) has recently re-opened Terminal 2 where five airline partners are now operating over 50 weekly flights, bringing the total number of airlines operating from all terminals at AUH to 26.

Further ramp up at this terminal is scheduled with the addition of 21 weekly flights planned. Retail and duty-free services are also being reintroduced, offering passengers a full range of choice before their flight.

First quarter statistics confirm that 2,500,000 passengers were served in Q1 2022 compared to 807,310 in Q1 2021, an increase of 218% as Covid-19-related travel restrictions around the world eased and markets re-opened. The airport recorded 22,689 flights during the period compared to 16,351 in 2021, an increase of 38.8%.

Shareef Hashim Al Hashmi, CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports, said, “The first quarter continued to build on the momentum we saw in Q4 2021 as travel restrictions eased further, markets re-opened and airlines deployed capacity to accommodate the resulting surge in demand. There is no doubt that developments such as the relaxation of travel restrictions to and from India, the re-opening of Australia and Singapore and the removal of mandatory PCR testing for passengers traveling to Abu Dhabi provided further lift.”