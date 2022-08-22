Aena wins concession contract for 11 Brazilian airports

Airport management company Aena Desarrollo Internacional, a subsidiary of airport services operator Aena, has won the concession contract for 11 airports in Brazil for 30 years, with the possibility of an additional five years.

These airports include Congonhas Airport, Campo Grande Airport, Ten. Cel. Aviador César Bombonato Airport, Maestro Wilson Fonseca Airport, João Corrêa da Rocha Airport, Mário Ribeiro Airport, Carajás Airport, Altamira Airport, Mario de Almeida Franco Airport, Corumbá Airport and Ponta Porã International Airport. In 2019, the group of 11 airports recorded a total of 26.8 million passengers, which is 12% of the country’s air traffic in that fiscal year.

The concession contract is scheduled to be signed in February 2023. The price of the concession was R$2.45bn (US473m). With the sum of the commitments indicated in the concession specifications, the total value of the operation amounts to approximately R$4.089bn (US$790m). The management of these 11 airports entails the obligation to pay a variable consideration with a four-year grace period, consisting in a percentage of gross revenue, which will increase from 3.23% to 16.15% per year. According to the planning and studies carried out on the investments required, investments are expected to be close to R$5bn (US$967m) at constant prices in 2020. Of these investments, 73% will be carried out during the first phase of the concession, until 2028.

Maurici Lucena, chairman and CEO of Aena, said, “The company’s priority is always to create value for its public and private shareholders and employees. Despite the hard times we have been through due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are convinced that Aena’s internationalization guarantees the company’s future. Domestic traffic in Brazil has fully recovered since the Covid-19 pandemic; therefore, Brazil’s potential is undisputed.”