Dallas Fort Worth International to build US$35m zero-carbon central utility plant

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Department of Transportation have awarded Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) a US$35m grant to build a zero-carbon central utility plant.

As part of reaching the airport’s goal of achieving net zero by 2030, DFW plans to construct the zero-carbon electric central utility plant to replace its aging steam piping distribution system with a highly efficient hot water piping system. This is intended to address current and future heating and cooling demand, improve resiliency and maximize efficiency. The grant is part of a US$1bn bipartisan infrastructure law to fund improvements to airports across the USA.

Robert Horton, vice president of environmental affairs at DFW Airport, said, “The US$35m grant was awarded specifically for this project. The implementation of this new zero-carbon electric central utility plant is a key component to the airport reaching its 2030 goal of achieving net zero carbon.”

To discover more of the industry’s sustainability updates, click here.