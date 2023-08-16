Finavia completes investment project at Kuusamo Airport

Finavia has completed an investment project worth €2.5m (US$2.7m) at Kuusamo Airport in Finland that has seen the runway lighting system replaced and the apron and taxiway resurfaced.

Of the total value of the investment, just under €2m (US$2.1m) was allocated to the new runway lighting system, with its implementation taking environmental impacts into account. A total of 160 energy-efficient LED lights were installed on the runway. According to the company, the energy efficiency of the new lights is 50% better than that of the old lights.

In addition to the runway lighting system, the renovation work in the summer also included resurfacing part of the apron and the entire taxiway. The improvements made on the apron and runway are part of maintaining the airport’s infrastructure and enable airlines to operate smoothly.

The main objective of Finavia’s ongoing sustainability program is to reduce the carbon emissions of Finavia airports to net zero by the end of 2025. At Kuusamo, Kittilä, Rovaniemi and Ivalo airports, net zero level will be reached by the end of this year.

Jonna Pietilä, vice president of Lapland airports at Finavia, said, “The renovation of Kuusamo Airport was very successful. We remained on schedule and on budget, and we will be able to open the airport to air traffic on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. The magic of Lapland attracts tourists to Kuusamo. It’s very important that airport operations are smooth for both airlines and passengers. The development of tourism in Lapland is a common goal for many operators. At Finavia, we want to make sure that the airport is ready to welcome tourists to Lapland and Kuusamo.”

