Fiumicino Leonardo Da Vinci Airport’s operations center comes online

The €20m (US$22m) airport operations center (APOC) at Fiumicino Leonardo Da Vinci Airport is up and operational.

Partly financed by the European Union, the APOC occupies an area of ​​approximately 1,900m2 and is equipped with state-of-the-art technological systems designed to ensure operational continuity in the event of physical threats and cybersecurity attacks. With 16 control rooms and 112 workstations, the APOC has a single work area where the main stakeholders of the airport can collaborate and control the flow of aircraft, passengers and baggage in real time.

This infrastructure was designed in 2016 as part of the EU’s Single European Sky initiative. The digitalization of the airport operations center won ACI Europe’s Digital Transformation Award 2021 in recognition of the sustainable focus of its systems and software.

Marco Troncone, CEO of Aeroporti di Roma (the airport company that manages Fiumicino Leonardo Da Vinci Airport), said, “As of today, Fiumicino takes a further step forward on the path toward the airport of the future. The new APOC integrated control center, equipped with the best technologies, will allow for even more effective and resilient airport operations. With the integration and coordination of all our airport operators, this center’s new technology will be able to synergistically manage and monitor all the main processes, from flight operations to the management of passenger and baggage flows – an important result in the framework of the Aeroporti di Roma strategy based on excellence in the quality and safety of services, sustainability and innovation.”