Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport releases first carbon policy

Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) in Georgia, USA, has released its first carbon policy and committed the airport to using 100% clean and renewable energy by 2035 and releasing net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

As a part of the airport’s 2035 Sustainable Management Plan to be released this year, Hartsfield-Jackson will present a roadmap to reduce its contribution to climate change. The airport will focus on cutting its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by increasing energy efficiency through energy retrofits, proactive maintenance and transitioning to all-electric building systems.

The airport is partnering with the utilities company Georgia Power using the arbnco platform, which analyzes metered energy data and provides fully costed and specific recommendations on energy conservation measures, renewable energy and load-shedding opportunities. Through this program, ATL will evaluate its energy baseline and identify opportunities for improved efficiency, resulting from energy audits of its buildings.

The goal for new buildings is to meet a minimum of LEED Silver certification with a commitment to exceed the energy code. Efforts to address carbon emissions include meeting a minimum efficiency standard, the integration of advanced building systems and reducing construction-related emissions through increasing vehicle and equipment standards.

For existing buildings, the airport will incorporate energy efficiency as well as identify opportunities for alternative energy to decrease the use of fossil fuels. The commitment to reducing carbon emissions is expected to be a path to reducing the airport’s carbon impact and overall utility costs.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, said, “To effectively combat climate change, we must address this challenge in all facets of city government. The airport’s plan to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 is both ambitious and necessary. Accomplishing this goal will allow us to position the airport as the world’s leader in passenger volume, efficiency and sustainability.”

Balram Bheodari, ATL’s general manager, said, “ATL is committed to positioning the airport for the future. We have a responsibility to make sure we create a clean, sustainable environment for the generations that come after us. It won’t be easy, but nothing worth pursuing is ever easy. We look forward to this challenge.”