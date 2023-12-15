Ink Innovation obtains IATA certification for its CUPPS platform

Ink Innovation has extended its portfolio of airport solutions with the certification of its CUPPS platform. Its pricing model has been designed to give airports flexibility in deploying common use.

To support the expansion of airports and dedicated low-cost terminals and stations undergoing reconstruction, the company will offer its common-use platform as a flexible subscription-based purchasing model.

Ink CUPPS enables multiple airlines to share workstations and other peripherals. This reportedly reduces operational costs for airports and airlines, saving on hardware and IT maintenance. With Ink, operators could convert part of a terminal instead of all desks or all terminals in the airport. The platform complies with the latest IATA CUPPS specifications. Its open architecture and backward compatibility with legacy systems are suitable for all CUPPS-compliant airline applications.

‍Victor Alzate, chief information officer of Ink, said, “In today’s market, with a growing low-cost share and numerous underdeveloped airports, there’s a clear need for more flexible solutions. At Ink, we’re not just trying to fit into the existing market. Our goal is to introduce an alternative purchasing model that helps airports develop their infrastructure and operations, reducing capital expenditure.”

Read more of the latest operations updates from the passenger terminal industry, here.