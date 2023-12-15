Ampaire’s hybrid electric demonstrator completes a 12-hour flight

Electric aircraft systems company Ampaire has demonstrated the endurance capabilities of its hybrid electric EEL demonstrator aircraft with a record endurance flight in Camarillo, California.

According to the company, the flight established a new record for hybrid electric aircraft endurance with a total flight time of exactly 12 hours and over two hours of fuel and battery reserves remaining.

“Through this groundbreaking mission, Ampaire has shattered the conventional boundaries of electrified flight, underscoring our relentless pursuit of transformative vehicle performance and commercial utility,” said Ampaire CEO Kevin Noertker. “Our unique hybrid electric solutions deliver unparalleled operating economics and unlock endurance and operational flexibility critical to our customers’ needs. The indomitable spirit of innovation within the entire Ampaire team propels us forward on this journey toward a sustainable future. It is a testament to our lasting commitment to pioneering excellence.”

The EEL demonstrator aircraft has reportedly been pivotal in advancing high-powered electronics, inverters, motors and associated systems. The aircraft has been the testbed for Ampaire’s AMP-H570 AMP Drive hybrid electric propulsion unit currently flying in the company’s Eco Caravan, which has achieved a 50-70% reduction in fuel consumption and emissions compared with traditional Pratt & Whitney PT6 turboprop engines.

For more key technology updates from the passenger terminal industry, click here.