Munich Airport partners with Citiri to offer advanced ORAT

Munich Airport International (MAI), an originator of operational readiness and airport transfer (ORAT) services, and Citiri, an Atlanta-based provider of ORAT project management software, have announced a partnership to provide digital ORAT services for airport operators and infrastructure developers.

MAI will combine its own company experience with Citiri’s management platform to offer an ORAT solution, set to include remote services for clients internationally. The solution is stated to serve airport operators, authorities and investors seeking to plan or implement airport development projects. This encompasses the extension of existing company infrastructures or the construction of entirely new airports, including landside and airside facilities and systems.

“ORAT was born in Munich in 1992, when Munich Airport relocated to its current site in an unprecedented overnight operation. Over the past 30 years we have successfully delivered more than 40 ORAT programs worldwide and have improved and refined the process for the benefit of our customers continuously,” explained Ralf Gaffal, managing director, MAI. “Partnering with Citiri will allow us to digitalize the ORAT process to help our customers save money and time during the construction phase and to realize more value over the life of the development and activation project.”

Munich was the first airport to develop and employ the ORAT process to address challenges pertaining to delays, cost-overruns and value-leakage, with subsequent studies showing that professionally managed ORAT processes can save large amounts of money alongside mitigating risk over the lifetime of an infrastructure development project.

“It makes perfect sense that our company partners with the global ORAT market leader MAI as the software we have developed is based on MAI’s framework,” commented Ortez Gude, CEO, Citiri. “Citiri was founded with a mission to help construction owners minimize risk and maximize ROI by harnessing the power of construction alignment. The framework invented and refined by Munich Airport International, is the foundation for construction alignment.

“MAI has proven the soundness of the framework across billions of dollars in projects. With our partnership, MAI and Citiri are bringing ORAT and capital program execution into the 21st century for the benefit of airports around the world.”